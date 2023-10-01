Town of Leland opens new fire station

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The town of Leland unveiled its newest fire station this weekend.

Station 51 was built to replace a more than 30-year-old station.

The new station has a larger training area and more space for crew members to both work and relax.

Leland fire chief Ronnie Hayes said the station’s location at 1984 Poplar Street will allow crews to cover more of Leland.

“This station is in a much better location,” Hayes said. “It’s easier for the crews to get out on 17 and 74 here. They can get on 140 so they have easier access throughout the whole town. We’re trying to look at ways where we can put future stations to improve the response times that we get to our citizens so they can have services in a very timely manner.”

As part of the unveiling, dozens of community members came out to take a tour of the station