Town of Leland takes next step to upgrade Founder’s Park

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is one step closer to completing a multi-million dollar face lift to Founder’s Park.

Town council held a public hearing Thursday night on applying for $8 million in financing through the local government commission.

No one spoke during the hearing.

The money would help build an amphitheater, splash pad, an accessible playground, and more.

Assistant Town Manager Niel Brooks says the price tag of the project has gone up with the cost of materials.

“There’s a lot of good things going on over here in the historical part of Leland right now. We have a new brewery that just opened. We’ve got several new businesses coming in. So this really fits into that framework of the things that we’re trying to do in this part of town and really give folks in town something to do.”

The town is advertising the project for bids starting Monday, August 21st at 10:00 a.m.