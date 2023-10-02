Town of Leland to begin renovations on Founders Park

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– One popular Brunswick County park is set to begin its long-awaited and anticipated renovations this week.

In preparation for construction to begin, the playground at Founders Park in Leland will close on Wednesday.

The playground equipment and other items, such as the gazebo and benches will be removed prior to breaking ground on the project, which is expected later this fall.

This will allow for the addition of new amenities.

“It’ll take about a year of construction, then once we have that we’ll have a large amphitheater, splash pad for the kids, walking trails, a new playground, a lot of really exciting amenities that people here in Leland have been asking for for a while,” said Niel Brooks, Leland Assistant Town Manager.

This means the park will be out of commission during construction.

But, the town says they have found ways to revamp some of their events this year so that the community can still come together and enjoy the space.