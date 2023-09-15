Town of Leland transforms parking spaces celebrating Park(ing) Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Friday, The Town of Leland participated in an event that uses parking spots to promote change.

The town is recognizing Park(ing) Day, which is a global project where people around the world temporarily repurpose curbside parking spaces, and convert them into public social spaces.

The goal is to advocate for safer, and more equitable streets for people.

The Town of Leland repurposed three parallel spaces next to town hall with games, leisure space, and a food truck.

“We’re kind of just relaxing in this space. We do have this space for kind of more leisure oriented, and then we do have some more active space over there for people to play some games and kind of just relax on a Friday afternoon,” said Julian Griffee, Community Development Planner, Town of Leland.

The Town of Leland says the weather couldn’t have been better for this year’s event, and hopes to make next year’s event, even bigger and better.