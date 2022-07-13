Town of Oak Island considers additional rip current signage after four drownings

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Town Council is considering adding more rip current signage to their beaches.

This comes after the fourth Oak Island drowning this season. Officials fault strong rip currents for these deaths. Though there are already flags and QR code signs on the beach to inform visitors about current conditions, Mayor Pro-Tem John Bach asked for sign designs to be presented at their next meeting.

“And you know what, its not about aesthetics, its about saving lives,” Bach said toward the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “And I’ve watched countless people, as the chief was saying, charge to the beach. They’re not scanning QR codes. And we see what the outcome is.”

Though no official decisions were made on this, town staff is working on signage, and will present it to council in the near future.