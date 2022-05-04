Town of Oak Island rolls out ‘Mobi-Mats’ for wheelchair beach accessibility

The Mobi-mats assist with on-beach accessibility for wheelchairs and those with limited mobility.

File photo of similar wheelchair accessibility mats (Photo: Kevin Murphy)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) –The Beach Access Locations listed below provide handicap-reserved parking and rollout Mobi-mats.

The Mobi-mats assist with on-beach accessibility for wheelchairs and those with limited mobility.

The Town currently has 10 Beach Access Locations with Mobi-mats installed, at the following:

Oak Island Pier (705 Ocean Drive): 75 ft.

801 Ocean Event Center (801 Ocean Drive): 35 ft.

SE 74th Street: 75 ft.

SE 70th Street: 75 ft.

SE 55th Street: 75 ft.

SE 40th Street: 150 ft.

25th Place East: 150 ft.

10th Place West: 80 ft.

27th Place West: 75 ft.

57th Place West: 150 ft.

These mats are provided by a combination of efforts from the Town of Oak Island and the Oak Island Beach Preservation Society through a generous grant from the Oak Island Elks Club.