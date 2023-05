Town of Shallotte reports 3,000 gallon wastewater discharge

A sewage spill took place near Shallotte on Tuesday (Photo: KHON / MGN)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater from a force main line Tuesday afternoon.

Crews say the leak took place on Old Holden Beach Rd.

3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into a ditch leading to Sharon Creek.

The line has been repaired and the spill contained.

Testing for possible water contamination of Sharon Creek has been performed.