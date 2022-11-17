Toy lovers re-lives childhood in Wilmington during vintage toy roadshow

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about toys and nostalgia in Wilmington Thursday.

The FX Vintage Toy Roadshow was in town to display lots of collectibles from the past.

The event was also a chance to have toys appraised – at no charge – for those curious to know the value of their haul, and for those who didn’t mind parting with their items left with cash.

Toy roadshow experts are always on the hunt for antique toys such as Barbie dolls, action figures, and matchbox cars, among others.

According to appraiser Mark Leinberger, toy hobbyists hang on to the emotions the toys evoke.

“All these toys that bring back memories is what collectors look for,” he said. “Collectors want to feel good about their day, and when they come home from a hard day’s work they want to look at the old toys that remind them of their childhood when they had less to worry about.”

Those who missed their chance to have their toys appraised are still in luck.

The FX Vintage Roadshow will be in Raleigh on Friday and Saturday, and in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

