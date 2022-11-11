Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties

Collection boxes set up at WWAY-TV studios in Leland and several other businesses throughout the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign.

The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two counties.

To drop of a toy at WWAY-TV, visit our studios at 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC.

During the campaign, Toys for Tots is seeking four volunteers, per shift, for the following collection dates and times at the Leland and Southport, NC Walmart stores:

Saturday, November 26th, 9 am-11 am, 11 am-1 pm,1pm-3 pm and 3 pm-5pm

Saturday, December 3rd, same two-hour time slots

Saturday, December 10th, same two-hour time slots

The collection drive runs through December 16, when toys will be sorted at North Brunswick High School in Leland, NC. Volunteers are needed 2p.m. – 5 p.m. to sort toys by age group.

Toys will be distributed at North Brunswick High School on December 17, and volunteers will be needed from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you would like to volunteer, click here

To make a cash donation, click here .