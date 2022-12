TRAFFIC ALERT: Danford Road shut down due after truck hits powerline

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Danford Road has been shut down in Bolivia after a truck hit a powerline causing damage to two different power poles.

Detours are in place at HWY-87 and Old Ocean HWY.

The local power company has advised the road will be shut down for several hours while the poles and line are replaced.