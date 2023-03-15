UPDATE: Portion of I-140 near NC 133 reopened following crash

Traffic is diverted off of 140 following crash. (Photo: NCDOT/Drivenc.gov)

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 10:24 a.m.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A portion of the westbound lanes of I-140 are closed due to a crash.

According to the NCDOT, the road is closed at Exit 17, which is the NC 133/Castle Hayne Road exit.

Drivers will need to follow the directions of the emergency responders who are on the scene.

No word on how long the road will be closed, but the NCDOT has it estimated to open around 1 p.m.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.