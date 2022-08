TRAFFIC ALERT: Wild Holly Ln to Navaho Trail in Wilmington closed due to crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police officers are currently on the scene of a collision in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police are on the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Masonboro road.

Wild Holly Lane to Navaho Trail in both directions are currently shut down.

WPD asks drivers to avoid the area at this time.