UPDATE: Wrightsville Beach drawbridge repaired, traffic moving once again

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is once again moving across the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge after it was briefly stuck in the open position late Thursday morning.

According to NCDOT, the problem was caused by an electrician accidentally tripping a breaker. The problem was quickly resolved, and the bridge was working normally within about a half hour. NCDOT says there are no mechanical issues with the bridge, and no additional work will be necessary.