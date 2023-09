Traffic delays on Highway 74/76 heading out of Leland due to wreck involving 18-wheeler

A crash on 74/76 (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A crash on a busy highway in Brunswick County caused delays Wednesday afternoon.

Highway 74/76 eastbound between Alligator Creek Bridge and the Brunswick River Bridge was backed up due to the wreck.

Officials say the crash involved an 18-wheeler.