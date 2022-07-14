Traffic flowing on I-40 East, still closed on I-40 West due to vehicle crash

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A vehicle accident has traffic backed up on a portion of Interstate 40 near Rocky Point in Pender County.

According to the NCDOT, both I-40 East and I-40 West were closed for a time due to the wreck near exit 408 that occurred just after 4:00 pm.

They say I-40 East is now open again, but all lanes of I-40 West are still closed.

The closure is expected to last until around 7:00 pm.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and to consider using an alternate route.