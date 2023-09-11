Training exercises being held in Wrightsville Beach Tuesday evening

Training exercises are being held in Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEAC, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department will be holding training exercises Tuesday evening.

The training will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Lumina.

Officials say they will work to keep traffic moving, though there could be brief delays.

People may hear messages broadcast over a PA system, but the public should be assured these drills do not represent a threat or a source of concern.