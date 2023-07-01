Trauma center prepares for a busy holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Fourth of July is just days away. With fireworks, traffic on the roads, and busy waterways, it is important to remember to be safe when you’re enjoying the holiday.

“Fireworks are a big one, folks just out having a good time and not paying attention. Water injuries, alcohol and boating, alcohol and driving, they just don’t mix.”

Dr. Terri Dewees, Director of Trauma Services at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, says it will be business as usual for them this weekend.

She says around this time of year, it’s common to see injuries from traffic or boating accidents, and of course, fireworks.

“Burns are number one, especially in this area because although fireworks, the things that blow up, are illegal. Sparklers are not, and sparklers are really hot. We see some pretty severe hand burns from folks who mishandle sparklers.”

One of the other things that lands a number of people in the emergency room on July 4th weekend is food poisoning, or allergic reactions.

Dr. Dewees says no matter what the injury, getting help should be the first step.

“Call 911 and get yourself to the trauma center. We have great 911 providers right here in the region. We also have a critical care helicopter.”

Dewees says although her team is ready if you need them, she hopes that you don’t.

According to the Pew Research Center, on average, more than 45,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms for treatment of injuries on July 4th and 5th.