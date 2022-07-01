Travelers see pain at pump and cancelations in the skies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Holiday travelers can expect continued high gas prices, canceled flights, as well as law enforcement on the lookout for speeders, and impaired drivers.

Law enforcement has their eyes on the roads and in the water this holiday weekend.

“We’ll be targeting impaired drivers,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “We’ll have LIDAR, and radar projects going on, speed enforcement, and our wildlife brothers will be out on the water.”

And those opting for air travel are frustrated.

Anthony Zabicki flew to ILM from Philadelphia and wasn’t sure he’d make it to see family in Ocean Isle Beach.

“Our crew got stuck in New York, and they didn’t know what they were going to do,” he said.

Alison Vliet was on edge after she heard an announcement on the airport loudspeakers.

“Gate 7 had a flight cancel, then they had been on delay for hours then it ended up being canceled due to crew issues,” she said. “I was a little bit worried these two were traveling unaccompanied but they made it back on time.”

Some home their flight stays on course and on time, Christina Jones picked up her husband from ILM but was worried he may not make it.

“They said that all flights were going to be canceled or delayed, none of my husband’s (flights) were,” she said. “I was honestly surprised.”

Also surprised was Paul and Susan Rodgers but not for the right reasons.

“We came two hours early like we were supposed to come, and only moments before the flight was supposed to take off the flight was canceled,” he said.

At Wilmington International Airport Friday, flights heading to charlotte were canceled on short notice due to staffing shortages, and on the roads, law enforcement is expecting a rush of drivers this long weekend.

For Carolyn Nixon – and others — that’s not the case.

“Just going to stick around, gas is so high,” said Nixon.

Trooper John King urges those who plan on drinking should arrange to have a designated driver or use a ride-share app.

“So it’s going to be a large influx of law enforcement through the weekend,” he said.

Law enforcement will also target aggressive drivers, according to King, and reminds all drivers to slow down and move over when they see flashing lights on the shoulder, it’s the law.