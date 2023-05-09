Trial date set for New Hanover County dentist accused of sexually assaulting patients

Michael Lee Hasson's court date has been set (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial date for a dentist accused of sexually assaulting his patients in New Hanover County has been set.

Michael Hasson’s attorney appeared in court Tuesday on Hasson’s behalf, filing a waiver of arraignment.

The trial date has been scheduled for October 30th.

Hasson was arrested in January 2019.

More than 20 patients, ranging from 12 to 69 years old, claim Hasson allegedly sexually assaulted them while they were sedated.