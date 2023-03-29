Trial underway for suspect in 2019 Winnabow murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A trial is underway in for one of two men accused in the murder of two teenagers in 2019.

Logan Neal Young is accused of killing 19-year-old Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne.

The two were found shot to death on a dirt road in Winnabow. An alleged dispute over marijuana is believed to be what sparked the murders.

On Wednesday, the judge heard pretrial motions, with jury selection beginning this afternoon. The co-defendant in this case, Joshua Larmonte Carter, is also charged with murder. He is still in jail, and his trial date has not yet been announced.