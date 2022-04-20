Trial underway for suspect in the murder of Aljhean Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —After six years of waiting, a Wilmington family is hoping to have some answers in a case that was unsolved for at least four years. The trial regarding the case in the murder of 14-year-old Aljhean Williams is underway.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated on the trial for Cedric Burnett at the New Hanover County Courthouse with Judge Thomas Wilson presiding the case. The trial began April 4, with the jury beginning its deliberations around 9:30 this morning. In 2020, Cedric Burnett was arrested and charged in connection to Aljhean Williams’ death. Aljhean Willians was shot and killed in 2016 while walking home, just blocks away from his grandmother’s home near the corner of Emory Street and Stewart Circle in the Creekwood neighborhood.

The jury was called to recess on Wednesday evening, and will continue its deliberation on Thursday for the verdict.