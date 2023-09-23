Tropical Storm Ophelia blows over gas station canopy in Wilmington

Masonboro Country Store Masonboro Country Store on Sept. 23, 2023. Photo: WWAY

masonboro country store Masonboro Country Store was damaged in Tropical Storm Ophelia on Sept. 23, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia blew over a gas station canopy in Wilmington on Friday night.

The damage happened at the Masonboro Country Store on Masonboro Loop Road.