Tropical Storm Ophelia blows over gas station canopy in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia blew over a gas station canopy in Wilmington on Friday night.

The damage happened at the Masonboro Country Store on Masonboro Loop Road.

