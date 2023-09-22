Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Cape Fear coast

Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the Cape Fear coast (Photo: NOAA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After days of attempted organization, Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the Cape Fear coast.

Ophelia has sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving NNW at 12 mph, as of the 2:00 p.m. advisory.

Landfall is expected along the North Carolina coast north of our area on Saturday morning.

While the Cape Fear won’t receive the brunt of the storm, we’ll continue to see impacts.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for New Hanover County and Pender County.

Rain will continue to get heavier as Ophelia pushes north, and we’ll maintain a gusty northerly wind.

Conditions should improve drastically as we head into the weekend.