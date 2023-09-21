Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of Cape Fear

Two Cape Fear counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Cape Fear.

New Hanover County and Pender County received the warning Thursday morning, as tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.

While full tropical development isn’t likely, a subtropical storm is possible as the system pushes up the Carolina coast.

The next name on the 2023 Hurricane Season list is Ophelia.

Regardless of a name, the impacts will be the same.

Expect windy conditions, heavy rain and localized flooding on Friday into Saturday morning.

Conditions will improve drastically into Sunday.