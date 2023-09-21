Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Cape Fear.
New Hanover County and Pender County received the warning Thursday morning, as tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.
While full tropical development isn’t likely, a subtropical storm is possible as the system pushes up the Carolina coast.
The next name on the 2023 Hurricane Season list is Ophelia.
Regardless of a name, the impacts will be the same.
Expect windy conditions, heavy rain and localized flooding on Friday into Saturday morning.
Conditions will improve drastically into Sunday.