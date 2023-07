Truck of missing Oak Island man located; unidentified dead body found inside

James Pelcher has been missing since May (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A truck belonging to a missing Oak Island man has been located near Supply.

69-year-old James Pelcher has been missing since May 21st.

Oak Island Police say a dead body was found inside, but a positive identification hasn’t been made.