Trump criticizes Biden, touts accomplishments during rally at Wilmington International Airport

The former president held a rally in support of Senate candidate Ted Budd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour before a large crowd at Wilmington International Airport on Friday night.

The former president took the stage just before 8:00 for the ‘Save America’ rally, endorsing US Senate candidate Ted Budd.

“Ted will vote to stop the radical democrats’ inflation-causing spending binge,” Trump promised. “He will unlock American energy and bring prices way down.”

President Trump also used the opportunity to tout his accomplishments in office, and criticize President Joe Biden.

“We had the strongest border ever, Biden and the democrat congress created the worst inflation in more than 50 years,” he said during his speech.

Trump spoke before a huge crowd outside the Aero Center, right next to the airport’s runway. Doors opened at 2:00 and seats quickly filled up.

WWAY spoke to several attendees, some that traveled several hours for the event.

“Every time he’s been here I’ve come to see him,” said Richard Marston.

“It’s just a family atmosphere and everybody getting along being together,” said Edward Worley.

Some attendees shared concerns about the state of the country, hoping Trump has a plan to fix it.

“We need him back in office,” said Lee Churchill. “Dementia Joe Biden isn’t doing anything beneficial for the country.”

“I expect him to know his plans for 2024 and what’s going on and what’s going to happen for the country when he runs for president again,” said Isaac Calletapia, a member of Hispanics for Trump.

“There’s too many homeless people running around everywhere and nobody is doing anything about it,” said Joseph Proctor. “Gas prices are just going up.”

The former president addressed some of these issues during his speech, which lasted more than an hour.

“Two years ago when I was in office, gas, gasoline, the famous beautiful gasoline was $1.87 a gallon,” Trump said. “Let’s go buy an electric car that travels for one hour and 49 minutes and then you can spend four hours waiting for it to charge if you can find your charger.”

Trump also teased a possible presidential run in 2024.

You can watch a replay of the speech from our affiliate station here.