Tuskegee Airman from North Carolina identified as unknown soldier 79 years after vanishing in WWII

Second Lieutenant Fred L. Brewer Jr. (Photo: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) — Remains uncovered in Italy after World War II have been identified as Second Lieutenant Fred L. Brewer Jr., a North Carolina native and Tuskegee Airman.

The Pentagon and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Brewer’s identity was confirmed on Aug. 10, 2023.

Click here to read more….