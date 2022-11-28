Two arrested following alleged Wilmington Speedway armed robbery

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers have been charged following a robbery in Wilmington (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery early Monday morning at a Speedway store on Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Police responded to the store just before 3:00 a.m. and spoke with the victim who said the store had been robbed.

Police located the suspects in the 300 block of South College Road and arrested two people.

55-year-old Timothy Jones has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Larceny. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center with a $350,000 secured bond.

38-year-old Tameika Conyers has been charged with Robbery of a Dangerous Weapon. She is currently being held at NHCSO Detention Center with a $100,00 secured bond.