Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts

Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington.

The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant.

Police detained everyone inside and found just over 27 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy, a handgun, and nearly $3,000 in cash in the house.

37-year-old Lavar Tyshaun Gadson from Wilmington was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver within 1000 Feet of a Park, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Distributing Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Gadson was also served with outstanding warrants for Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver within 1000 Feet of a Park.

Gadson was booked into the NHCSO Dentation Center and is being held under a $275,000 bond.

Two days later, on October 13th, WPD conducted another search in the 800 block of S. 8th Street.

At this location, police say they found and seized just over 13.5 grams of powder cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, 794 grams of marijuana, and a handgun.

32-year-old Jerry Godfrey from Wilmington was arrested and has been charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacturing Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Distributing Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver within 1000 Feet of a Park, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

He is currently being held without bond.