Two arrested for alleged Human Trafficking out of Wilmington storage facility, motels

Two men have been arrested for alleged Human Trafficking out of Wilmington (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for alleged Human Trafficking in the Wilmington area.

Over the past three months, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with FBI Wilmington and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting Human Trafficking investigations.

In August 2022, the FBI Wilmington Human Trafficking Task Force participated in “Operation Cross Country”, a Human Trafficking campaign conducted across the United States ran by the FBI. The campaign led to information of victims in the Wilmington area being trafficked out of a storage facility and local motels.

Further investigation led to at least eight human trafficking victims located and two people identified.

On August 31st, Terrence Luines was charged with three counts of promotion of prostitution and three counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. Luines was also charged earlier this month with four additional counts of promotion of prostitution and four counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. He received a $520,000 secure bond.

Daniel Collin Nixon was taken into custody on Market St. on October 20th, on outstanding charges related to promotion of prostitution. Daniel Nixon was charged with four counts of promotion of prostitution and four counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. Daniel Nixon received $150,000 bond.

The investigation is still on going.