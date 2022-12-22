Two arrested in Bladen County on drug charges after numerous complaints from community

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Two people were arrested on drug offenses by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area.

On Monday, December 19, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served arrest warrants for possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation on Bronson Mark Brisson, 24, of Elizabethtown, at his residence.

During the arrest, multiple items of drug paraphernalia along with presumable illegal controlled substances were observed. Agents applied for a search warrant, and during the search, a semi-automatic handgun and amounts of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and Suboxone were located and seized.

After the investigation was completed, Brisson as well as Summer Danielle Howd, 25, of Elizabethtown were arrested.

Bronson Brisson was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Brisson was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $461,000.00 bond.

Summer Howd was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Howd was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond.