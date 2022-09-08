Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Two were arrested on multiple charges Wednesday (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in Bladen County on multiple charges.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team says they performed a vehicle stop on NC 211 near the Robeson County Line on Wednesday. During the course of the vehicle stop, Community Impact Team members conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located over a pound and a half of high grade marijuana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.

The driver, identified as Tyreses Pittman of Fairmont, was arrested for outstanding Warrants For Arrest; Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possess Stolen Firearm, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Keep Sale Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Sale/Distribute Cocaine, Felony Possession of Cocaine and also 8 orders for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Cyril Harrington of Lumberton was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Harrington was also wanted for the following charges: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Discharge Firearm to Incite Fear, Injury to Personal Property, and Discharge a Firearm in the City Limits.

Both subjects were arrested without incident.

Pittman received a $105,000 secure bond. Harrington received a $650,500 secure bond.