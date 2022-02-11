Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Wilmington

Victoria Morris and Warren Garrett (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two month investigation and a search of a home on Solomon Alley resulted in two people facing multiple drug charges.

Victoria Morris, 33, is charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain Dwelling, Child Abuse, and Possession of Narcotics within 1000 feet of a City Park.

Warren Garrett, 29, is charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain a Dwelling, Child Abuse, Possess Narcotics within 1000 feet of a Park, Firearm by Felon, and Possess Stolen Firearm.

Police say they seized approximately 20 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of Cocaine, 380 grams marijuana, $4,900, and a stolen pistol, among other items.

Morris is being held under a $350,000 secured bond. Garrett is being held under a $1,500,000 secured bond.