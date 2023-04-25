Two arrested, two still wanted in Bojangles shooting

Two wanted, two arrested in Bojangles shooting (Photo: Burgaw Police Department)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Two of the four people wanted in a shooting at the Bojangles in Burgaw have been arrested.

Burgaw Police say they arrested Jordan Stokes, 19, during a search of an apartment in the 900 block of Satchwell Street on Monday afternoon. Another suspect, Christen Raenard Love, turned himself in on Monday.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm in town limits and carrying a concealed weapon.

Warrants for arrest still remain for Christian “JJ” Elijah Faison, 21, and Jaheim Timothy Smith, 19, both from Warsaw, NC.

If anyone knows the locations of the two remaining suspects, you are requested to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Burgaw Police Department. Burgaw PD can be reached at 910-259-4924 or a tip can be left at tipline@burgawnc.gov