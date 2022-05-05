Two Brunswick County Deputies involved in head-on collision

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just after 2pm this afternoon, two Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a head-on collision on Old Georgetown Road at Sirwood Trail.

Both deputies were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where one has been released and the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car involved was also transported to Grand Strand and also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.