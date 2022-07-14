Two captured after U-Haul chase through Sampson, Pender, Columbus & Bladen County

(Photo: Sampson County Sheriff's Office)

CLINTON, NC (WWAY) — Around 7:45 PM on Wednesday, a deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office observed a U-Haul Vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Fayetteville Police Department on NC 41 in Harrells, NC.

The occupants of the U-Haul were also wanted for the theft of a pick-up truck from Tomahawk Highway in Harrells on July 12th, which was recovered the same day, according to police.

The deputy attempted to stop the U-Haul, but says the suspects failed to pull over and a pursuit through Sampson, Pender, Columbus and finally Bladen County occurred.

The vehicle finally pulled into a residence on Graham Road in Riegelwood, where the two people inside were arrested and charged.

28-year-old Ramsay Manuel Rangel was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Felony Flee to Elude Arrest; Speeding; Careless and Reckless Driving; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

44-year-old Jessica Thompson (also known as Jessica Marie Shaffer) was also placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.