Two cats, bearded dragon rescued from Leland house fire

(Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in Mallory Creek Monday afternoon.

According to Chief 501, there were no signs of a fire upon arrival but crews with Engine 53 say they encountered heavy spoke when they entered the home.

The fire was quickly brought under control in seven minutes, during which crews removed two cats and a bearded dragon.

Winnabow Fire assisted Leland Fire/Rescue with the afternoon fire.