Two charged after 400 bags of heroin found during New Hanover drug investigation

Heroin Heroin bags (Photo: NHSO)

steel Justin Steele(Photo: NHSO)

williams Mallie Williams(Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men face drug charges after a three month investigation into trafficking heroin from Clarkton into New Hanover County.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Steele of Clarkton was allegedly delivering heroin into New Hanover County.

On April 5, detectives learned Steele was in the Wilmington area making another delivery.

Vice-Narcotics Detectives spotted the vehicle Steele is known to drive parked on Kerr Avenue.

Detectives approached Steele, who was in the driver’s seat of vehicle, and identified the passenger as Mallie Williams.

A search of the vehicle yielded four hundred heroin bags.

Steele and Williams were taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

Steele is held under a 1.5-million-dollar bond and Williams is held under a 1-million-dollar bond.