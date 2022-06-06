Two charged after fight on Carolina Beach boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two people face charges after a fight on the Carolina Beach boardwalk on Saturday.

Police responded to the fight a little after 6:30 p.m.

Police say multiple people involved left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The fight stemmed from a previous encounter earlier in the day over a parking dispute. Officers took a report for the assault and began an investigation to identify the offenders.

The investigation resulted in the identification Johnny Webster Arnette , 70, and Robin Cameron Arnette, 57, of Carolina Beach.

Both are charged with one count of Assault and Battery. The Carolina Beach Police Department has also received the video evidence of the incident.