Two dead after Pender County stabbing

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says two people died as a result of a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 pm, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person being stabbed in the 1700 block of Watts Landing Road. When they arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. Both people died from their injuries.

A person of interest has been arrested. The sheriff’s office says they do not believe there is any additional threat to people in the area.

Surf City Police Department and Pender EMS and Fire assisted.

The investigation is ongoing and identities will be released at a later time.