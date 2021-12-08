Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Holly Tree Racquet Club

Police at Holly Tree Racquet Club on Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in Wilmington.

The deadly shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Holly Tree Racquet Club, located at 4950 Holly Tree Road.

When Wilmington police arrived, officers found a woman shot. An officer performed CPR on her until EMS arrived, however, she died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect 64-year-old Dimitre Dimitrov then shot himself. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

No children were physically injured. WPD continues to investigate.