Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Holly Tree Racquet Club
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in Wilmington.
The deadly shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Holly Tree Racquet Club, located at 4950 Holly Tree Road.
When Wilmington police arrived, officers found a woman shot. An officer performed CPR on her until EMS arrived, however, she died from her injuries.
Police say the suspect 64-year-old Dimitre Dimitrov then shot himself. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
No children were physically injured. WPD continues to investigate.
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, you should seek help. The number to the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is (910) 343-0703. You can also visit their website here for more resources and information.