Two dead, two injured in Duplin County shooting

(Photo: LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WARSAW, NC (WWAY) — Two are dead and two others hospitalized after a Monday evening shooting in Duplin County.

The Warsaw Police Department said the shootings took place near Yancey and Matthews Streets at about 7:45 p.m.



Two people were found with fatal gunshot wounds. Two others were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping Warsaw P.D. investigate the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at 910-293-7816 or email the department’s tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com.