Two killed in crash on NC 410

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead after a crash north of Chadbourn on NC 410.

Sgt. Ballard with NC Highway Patrol said it happened before 1 p.m. Tuesday, when a car traveling north crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer that was traveling south.

Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer overturned following the head-on collision.

Two people in the passenger car died at the scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time, as family is still being notified.

Sgt. Ballard said there is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs being factors in the crash.