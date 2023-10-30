Two Men and a Truck partnering with Good Shepherd Center to collect food for struggling families

Good Shepherd Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Men and a Truck Wilmington has partnered with local nonprofit Good Shepherd Center to assist families struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.

Unopened, nonperishable food items can be dropped off at any of the six donation sites throughout the community through November 16th.

Locations include:

– TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Wilmington (3861 US-421, Wilmington, NC 28401)

– Leaf and Barrel Provision Co. (15215 Hwy 17 #3315, Hampstead, NC 28443)

– Farmhouse Kitchen (1120 East Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451)

– Re/Max Essential (1650 Military Cutoff Rd #100, Wilmington, NC 28403)

– Eugene Ashley High School

– Ogden Elementary School

Organizers say all unopened, nonperishable food items are welcome, but the following items are the most needed to support Good Shepherd’s Soup Kitchen and Second Helpings programs:

– Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Hot Sauce

– Boxed Mashed Potatoes

– Boxed Mac ‘n Cheese

– Grits

– Oatmeal

– Coffee

– Powdered Creamer

– Pasta

– Pasta Sauce

– Pancake Mix

– Syrup

– Flour

– Sugar

– Salt, Pepper, Seasonings & Spices

– Rice

– Salad Dressing

“The need is so great right now, and our numbers are higher than ever,” says Good Shepherd’s Executive Director, Katrina Knight. “We are serving over 200 lunches a day in our Soup Kitchen, and seeing over 150 households each week come through our Grocery Giveaway. We are sheltering at least 100 men, women, and children every night. We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about putting food on the table.”