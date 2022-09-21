Two men arrested on felon firearm possession following Whiteville shooting

Two men have been arrested after a shooting incident in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:28 pm in the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street.

Officers say they were on the way to the scene when they conducted a stop of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

During their investigation, officers say they discovered two handguns in the vehicle along with 3.7 ounces of marijuana, 0.4 ounces of crack cocaine, 14 individual baggies of crack cocaine, 1 suboxone strip and 9.5 unknown multicolored pills.

Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon.

Thomas Jr. was also charged with one count of concealed weapon.

Additional charges are pending the investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.