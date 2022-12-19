Two more charged in Bladenboro assault

A man was reportedly found beaten and in a ditch over the weekend in Bladenboro (Photo: David Hales)

BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.

Four days later, Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18, of Whiteville was taken into custody.

Both juveniles have been transported to Cumberland Reginal Juvenile Detention Center where they await their first appearance.