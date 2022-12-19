Two more charged in Bladenboro assault
BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
On November 26, a 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the 100 block of Mill Pond Court. Demetreus Powell, 40, was found by family members outside his home severely beaten.
Four days later, Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18, of Whiteville was taken into custody.
Both juveniles have been transported to Cumberland Reginal Juvenile Detention Center where they await their first appearance.