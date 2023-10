Two more students charged with making bomb threats in Columbus County

A bomb threat was made at a Columbus County school earlier this week (Photo: Phil Roeder / MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days after a juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly making a bomb threat at Central Middle School, two more juveniles have been charged with threats.

One student attends West Columbus High School and the other is a student at Whiteville High School, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile petitions are pending.