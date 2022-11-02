Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin have formed in the Atlantic, making history (Photo: National Hurricane Center, NOAA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record.

Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and is expected to make landfall in Central America Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane Martin has winds of 75 mph and isn’t forecast to impact land.

Neither system will cause problems in the Cape Fear.