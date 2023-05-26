Two people arrested following shopping center parking lot shooting incident

Kevin Carl White has been arrested following a shooting incident (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested following a shooting in a New Hanover County shopping center parking lot.

The incident took place Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside 5561 Carolina Beach Road.

A male and female in a car were allegedly having some sort of domestic disagreement when the female allegedly fire a shot through the floor of the car.

People nearly heard the shot and called 911.

Both people in the car drove off, but the car struck another vehicle as they were leaving.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office quickly caught up to the car, arresting 21-year-old Kevin Carl White and a juvenile.

White faces charges of domestic violence protective order violation, posses/purchase firearm and contributing delinquency of juvenile, among other charges.

He is awaiting trial under a $10,000 bond.