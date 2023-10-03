Two people arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Marcus Cromartie and Gracie Wade have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday night.

Wilmington Police say they stopped a vehicle around 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of Princess Place Drive for a violation.

Officers say they located several small baggies of crack cocaine, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and additional marijuana was also found inside the vehicle.

35-year-old Marcus Cromartie of Rocky Point is charged with Possession of Heroin, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance, PWISD Cocaine, No Operators License, and Possession of Marijuana.

He was given a $27,500 secured bond.

Additional items found during the stop include a crack pipe, crack rock, and heroin, according to police.

The passenger, 40-year-old Gracie Wade of Wilmington, was arrested and has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She received a $5,000 secured bond.